Following murder, Nara Hookah Lounge to serve additional suspension

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Federal Hill hookah lounge where a man was stabbed to death earlier this month will have its license suspended for three more weeks, according to the city.

Nara Hookah Lounge, which reopened a week after a customer was stabbed to death inside the establishment, will have its license suspended for four weeks total including the time already closed, according to license administrator Heather Kilkenny.

The business agreed to the suspension in a deal with the city, which was then accepted by the Providence Board of Licenses at its meeting Thursday night.

The suspension is not happening immediately; the lounge will be closed for one week in November and two weeks in January, according to both Kilkenny and Nara’s lawyer, Nick Hemond.

Providence Police said Troy Pine, 46, was stabbed to death inside the lounge on Oct. 2 by Joel Francisco, a convicted felon who is now the subject of a law enforcement manhunt.

Hemond described the agreed-upon discipline for the business as “very fair.” The agreement also includes a requirement to close at 1 a.m. for the rest of October, and have a police detail for 90 days.

Security will also be required for any nights with entertainment, according to Kilkenny. Nara did not have security on duty the night of the murder.