Following his arrest in California, suspect in deadly stabbing faces judge in RI

Providence

The suspect in last month’s deadly stabbing faced a judge in Rhode Island Friday, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Michael Domenech, 25, was taken into custody in California as a fugitive from justice earlier this month by U.S. Border Patrol while trying to cross into Mexico.

He was extradited back to Rhode Island, where he’s facing several charges, including murder and assault with intent to commit a robbery.

Domenech is accused of stabbing Cory Vargas, 31, to death in Providence last September. Prosecutors argue Domenech tried to rob Vargas prior to stabbing him.

Police said Vargas was dropped off in front of the Atwells Avenue fire station, where he was found suffering from a stab wound. Vargas was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He is currently being held without bail at the ACI.

Prosecutors said in 2017, Domenech pleaded no contest to distributing cocaine and served time at the ACI before being released on probation.

Providence

