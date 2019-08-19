Flow nightclub temporarily closed following shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Board of Licenses has voted to temporarily shutter a Cranston Street nightclub after a shooting overnight.

The nightclub Flow will be closed until at least Thursday, when a full show-cause hearing is scheduled.

Police said a club patron was shot in the back inside the club shortly after midnight on Monday, after several suspects had an altercation with a security guard. The guard was not shot, but told police he had a revolver pointed at him.

Flow’s attorney, Nick Hemond, said the club owners did not object to the 72-hour closure.

The club has had some previous violations, including a shots-fired incident in June. According to a police report, a suspect fired shots from the parking lot in the direction of the club’s private security guard after the suspects were asked to pay a cover to enter the club.

The club was temporarily closed at the time, but allowed to reopen pending the installation of working security cameras.

Those cameras ultimately captured the shooting that happening Monday morning, police said. The cameras show a suspect firing into the entrance of the club, hitting a patron inside.

The same security guard from the June incident was there on Monday, and told police the suspects knocked off his hat, pointed a gun at him and searched his pockets.

In 2016, four people were stabbed in Flow’s parking lot and the club again was temporarily closed. It was allowed to reopen with a police detail on Friday and Saturday nights, but that requirement was later lifted.

According to a Board of Licenses summary, the club has been fined $1,800 total for various violations during the time it has been open, and has been closed down for five total days.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook