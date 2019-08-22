Flow nightclub remains closed as police search for gunman

Providence Police are looking to identify this suspect in connection with a nightclub shooting.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police are looking to identify the suspect accused of shooting into a West End nightclub on Monday, striking a patron in the back.

Police confirmed photos posted on Mass Most Wanted are of the man at large in connection with the shooting. Police are looking to identify him.

Two other suspects, both from the Worcester area, have already been arrested in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the owners of Flow have made an agreement with the city to stay closed until Monday, although the club may be allowed to reopen this weekend if the suspect is caught.

The agreement was announced at what would have been a show-cause hearing of the Providence Board of Licenses about the club’s future. The hearing is now scheduled for Monday.

Associate City Solicitor Mario Martone said there was a public safety concern about allowing the club to reopen while the suspect is at large.

“The city has some concerns for both the establishment, the owner and the patrons that go there,” Martone said.

He said if the suspect is captured, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré would make the decision to allow the club to reopen.

Nick Hemond, the attorney for Flow, said the club would request a police detail if allowed to reopen, though he noted that details usually need to be requested in advance. If the club is allowed to reopen and no police detail is available, he said the club would add more security this weekend.

“This really wasn’t a lapse in security, this was a madman who essentially barges his way in by sticking a gun in security’s face.” He said the club was the “victim of a lunatic.”

According to a police report, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the security guard, knocked him hat off and searched his pockets prior to firing the gun into the club.

Two of the suspects, including one who was armed, took off in a car towards Cranston and were later captured by Cranston Police.

