Flow nightclub can reopen following shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One week after a patron was shot in the back on the dance floor inside a Providence nightclub, the Providence Board of Licenses voted to allow the business to reopen.

A hearing slated for Monday on the West End nightclub was continued until Wednesday, but Associate City Solicitor Mario Martone said the city was not requesting that the club stay closed until then.

The business had been shuttered temporarily, in part because the gunman is still at large.

Martone noted that the club’s surveillance video had helped police identify a suspect in the shooting, though the person has not yet been captured. Major David Lapatin confirmed the suspect has been identified by police.

The shooting took place early Monday morning last week, after police said a suspect fired a gun into the entrance of the club during an altercation with the security guard. There were three suspects involved in total, including one who pointed a gun at the security guard, knocked off his hat and searched his pockets.

Two suspects who fled in a car towards Cranston were arrested, but the third suspect — the suspected gunman — was not.

Nick Hemond, the attorney for the club, has said the club was the victim in this case.

“This really wasn’t a lapse in security, this was a madman who essentially barges his way in by sticking a gun in security’s face,” Hemond said last week.

The licensing board also continued two other nightclub cases involving violence until Wednesday.

Noah Lounge, where police say three people were stabbed outside early Saturday morning, will remain closed until then.

The Rooftop at Providence G is allowed to reopen for a private event on Monday night but cannot yet open to the public. Police say a man was stabbed in the parking garage early Sunday after he and the suspects were escorted from the rooftop establishment by security.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook