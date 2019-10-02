Florida man accuses former Diocese of Providence priest of sexual abuse

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Florida man has filed a lawsuit against a former priest who served in the Diocese of Providence, claiming he was sexually abused and exploited when he was a minor.

According to lawsuit documents filed in the Providence/Bristol County Superior Court obtained by Eyewitness News, the lawsuit on behalf of the 53-year-old plaintiff, states he was sexually molested by Father Philip Magaldi when he was a minor.

Father Magaldi died in 2008.

The lawyer for the plaintiff expects to release more information about the lawsuit at a news conference Wednesday morning.