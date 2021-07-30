Flames rip through Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A triple decker in Providence was destroyed by a three-alarm fire Friday evening.

It happened at around 7 p.m. at a home on Simmons Street, near Ethan Street in the city’s Silver Lake neighborhood.

Witnesses said they heard what sounded like fireworks going off in or near the home at around the same time the fire started.

Crews on scene set up a collapse zone around the house as a precaution.

