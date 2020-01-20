Flames ravaging home in Providence

Breaking News
Flames ravage Providence house fire
Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are on the scene of a working house fire in Providence.

When they arrived at the house on Geneva Street, flames were shooting out of the top of the structure.

Officials have not released any information. However, we’re hearing crews were pulled from the building and are attacking the fire from the outside.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Geneva Street is right off of Chalkstone Avenue. Drivers should avoid the area for the time being.

Photo: Courtney Albanese | WPRI 12

