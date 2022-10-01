PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday for the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation’s annual “Flames of Hope” weekend.

All afternoon, people filed into the Rhode Island Convention Center to share stories, explore the several breast cancer resources available, try out various therapies, and even hear from Dr. Jen Arnold – star of TLC’s show, “The Little Couple”- who is a breast cancer survivor herself.

“I think all of us in some way shape or form have been touched by cancer …unfortunately I think it’s all too prevalent.” Said Dr. Arnold, who also went to talk about what her message is for people struggling with the disease. “I’m just gonna share that-and I hate to say this- but life is short, no pun intended, and you just have to go for the things you love and want to do in life.”

This year marks 20 years since Gloria Gemma died of breast cancer. Since then, the foundation in her name has grown exponentially to help people in their fight against cancer.

The foundation’s annual 5K walk and run is being held this Sunday.

You can learn more about the organization and donate by going to the Gloria Gemma Foundation website.