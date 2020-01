PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters were able to make quick work of intense flames that came shooting out of a Providence home Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out inside a home on Hudson Avenue.

Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Brian Houle tells Eyewitness News at least six residents will be displaced because of the fire.

He also said those who were inside at the time were able to escape uninjured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.