PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The first glimpse of potential redrawn ward boundaries in the city of Providence were released Monday, hours before another opportunity for the public to weigh in on the new lines.

The Committee on Ward Boundaries released four proposed versions of a new map late Monday morning. You can see all four maps here.

Like the state, Providence is required to redraw its political boundaries every ten years after the U.S. Census. A committee made up of both civilians and City Council members has been meeting for more than a year about the process, and recently hired consultant Election Data Services to draw the new map.

In addition to its regular meetings, the committee has had three public hearings in various locations across the city to take testimony. Another meeting is scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. at the DaVinci Center on Charles Street.

The final hearing to get feedback on the proposal is Wednesday, at a virtual-only meeting. Members of the public must sign up in advance to testify by emailing cityclerk@providenceri.gov by Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The city has 15 wards, each represented by one city councilor. The new map, when approved, will be in place for this fall’s election.

All 15 wards gained population in the past decade, but Ward 12 in the middle of the city (Smith Hill and parts of Elmhurst, downtown and College Hill) gained the most residents, increasing its population by nearly 30%, according to maps presented by Election Data Services at recent meetings.

The goal is for the wards to have roughly the same number of residents, pegged at an “ideal population” of 12,754, give or take 5%. The committee members have discussed the importance of geographical compactness, keeping local communities of interest together and keeping territory contiguous within a ward.

Providence gained 375 residents for purposes of redistricting when the state voted to reallocate some prisoners at the ACI back to their home addresses.

The Ward Boundaries Committee is expected to vote a recommended map out of committee in early March, which will be received by the City Council. The council is expected to have another public hearing prior to approving the final ward boundaries.

The City Charter requires the map to be finalized by May 1.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.