PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — PVDFest is back for the first time since 2019.

The free arts festival runs through Sunday and features live music, dance, food, and visual art installations that will transform downtown Providence.

There will be nine stages, five outdoor bars, more than 200 artists and over 30 different food vendors, according to the city.

“So much has changed since we last danced in the streets of downtown,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said in a statement. “After two very difficult years, this year’s PVDFest is the opportunity we have all been waiting for. Providence is ready to come together and celebrate.”

There will be a number of road closures throughout the weekend to accommodate the outdoor festival.

Entertainment kicks off with the Big NAZO Intergalactic Creature Band performing at 5 p.m. at 25 Dorrance St.

The city will not be enforcing any vaccination, testing or masking mandates for PVDFest, though guests are encouraged to bring a face mask just in case.

The downtown arts festival will be patrolled regularly by the Providence Police Department, as well as private security personnel.