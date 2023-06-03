PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The first full lighting of the 2023 WaterFire season will be taking place tonight in downtown Providence at Waterplace Park.

Tonight’s event will honor the commencement of the Rhode Island School of Design class of 2023 and the celebrate their reunion weekend.

The lighting will begin at 8:15 p.m. the braziers will remain lit until midnight.

The WaterFire Arts Festival Plaza kicks off on Washington Street and Steeple Street starting at 6:30 p.m.

There, people can enjoy food and shop from local vendors.

For a full list of tonight’s activities, you can click here.