Fireworks Task Force makes nine more arrests, 23 in total

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — According to Providence police, the Fireworks Task Force arrested an addition nine people on Saturday night.

This comes after they announced yesterday that 14 people were arrested over the first two nights the group was working out in the streets. On Thursday, six people were taken into custody, then eight more were arrested on Friday.

The group, formed by the Providence Police and Fire Departments along with the RI State Fire Marshal’s Office, will help reduce the number of fireworks used in the city.

“This has not only been a local but nationwide problem and with this comprehensive effort we will do our due diligence to ensure that this does not continue to be a nuisance within our neighborhoods,” said Col. Hugh Clements.

