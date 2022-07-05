PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A house fire that displaced 13 people on the Fourth of July may have been caused by fireworks, according to a fire official on scene.

The call came in just after 10 p.m. Monday from Harvard Avenue in South Providence. Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta said people were setting off fireworks in the neighborhood when they believe the home was hit and caught fire.

Crews arrived to find the second floor on fire, Capracotta said, but everyone inside was able to make it out safely.

Fireworks could be heard going off in the distance as firefighters worked to knock down the flames.

“Be careful with fireworks, that’s all I want to say. You don’t want to burn somebody out of their house,” Capracotta told 12 News.

“Luckily, we had no injuries, we were able to get here quick,” he added. “We were able to put it out quick, but that’s the danger with fireworks. It’s not even somebody who lives in the house who was lighting them off.”

Fire crews on scene on Harvard Ave in Providence for reports of a fire. We are working to gather more details at this time but it does appear that the fire is out at this time. More tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/YrNBrtdccK — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) July 5, 2022

The house sustained smoke and water damage, but Capracotta said crews were able to limit the fire damage.

The American Red Cross responded to help the four adults and nine children who were displaced.

The fire remains under investigation.