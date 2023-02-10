PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When Aden Pathoummahong saw flames shooting from his neighbor’s garage, he immediately jumped out of bed and into action.

“It looked like a scene from a movie,” Pathoummahong recalled. “There was so much smoke.”

Pathoummahong said he rushed to alert his neighbors while his father attempted to knock the flames down with a garden hose.

Two homes damaged by fire on Ohio Ave in Providence. Neighbors say the fire started in a garage and ended up spreading to two houses. Appears everyone is safe as of now. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/gdgdK5miE3 — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) February 11, 2023

Providence Battalion Fire Chief Edward Dwyer said firefighters rushed to Ohio Avenue to find heavy flames and smoke pouring from the garage, which is nestled between two homes.

“It was a very chaotic scene,” Dwyer recalled. “We had propane tanks inside the garage … explosions going off. There was a lot of fire.”

Dwyer said firefighters knocked the down the flames within 10 minutes.

While the fire did spread to the two adjacent homes, Dwyer said the damage was minimal.

“We were able to stop it from going into the two houses,” he said.

Good news for the 18 residents between these two houses — they won’t need to be put up by the Red Cross tonight. Only the outside of the homes are damaged. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ZWmsy3yaNf — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) February 11, 2023

Dwyer said none of the 18 residents have been displaced since the siding of the homes took the brunt of the damage.

The exact cause remains under investigation at this time.

No injuries were reported.