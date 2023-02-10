PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When Aden Pathoummahong saw flames shooting from his neighbor’s garage, he immediately jumped out of bed and into action.
“It looked like a scene from a movie,” Pathoummahong recalled. “There was so much smoke.”
Pathoummahong said he rushed to alert his neighbors while his father attempted to knock the flames down with a garden hose.
Providence Battalion Fire Chief Edward Dwyer said firefighters rushed to Ohio Avenue to find heavy flames and smoke pouring from the garage, which is nestled between two homes.
“It was a very chaotic scene,” Dwyer recalled. “We had propane tanks inside the garage … explosions going off. There was a lot of fire.”
Dwyer said firefighters knocked the down the flames within 10 minutes.
While the fire did spread to the two adjacent homes, Dwyer said the damage was minimal.
“We were able to stop it from going into the two houses,” he said.
Dwyer said none of the 18 residents have been displaced since the siding of the homes took the brunt of the damage.
The exact cause remains under investigation at this time.
No injuries were reported.