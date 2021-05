EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a garage caught fire Tuesday morning in East Providence.

Crews from several local departments responded around 11:30 a.m. to Pine Street, located off Bullocks Point Avenue in the Riverside section of the city.

12 News received reports that smoke from the fire could be seen from I-195.

A battalion chief said the fire is out but firefighters remain on scene.

No word on any injuries or what may have caused the fire.