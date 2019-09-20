Firefighters cut roof off SUV to rescue woman trapped inside

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Emergency crews had to cut the roof off a Honda CR-V to rescue the driver after the SUV tipped over Friday morning.

Providence firefighters were called to the corner of Harold Street and Regent Avenue in the Valley neighborhood of Providence around 1:30 a.m. after being notified about the crash.

Fire officials on scene told Eyewitness News a woman was the only person in the vehicle, and that she was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital

At this time, no official word from authorities about the cause of the crash, extent of the injuries and current condition of the woman involved in the crash.

Eyewitness News will bring you new details as soon as we learn them.