Firefighters battle two-alarm fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters battled flames and smoke inside a masonry building at 56 Judith Street on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m., leading to an extensive response by crews.

Deputy Fire Chief Mahoney told 12 News, they were unable to attack the flames from the inside due to “extensive hoarding.” And at one point, fire crews were afraid the roof might collapse.

“We couldn’t get five feet inside the building between the zero visability and high heat, we couldn’t determine where the seed of the fire actually was,” Mahony said.

Mahoney said the fire caused cinder blocks on the side of the building crack and another concern was the close proximity of houses.

“We placed lines in between those two early in the incident, we had no extension to that structure.”

The building was vacant at the time of the fire, according to Mahoney. No one was inside when the fire broke out.

No firefighters were injured battling the fire.

Mahoney said no one is allowed back in the building because the structure is no longer safe.