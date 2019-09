PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Crews were called to a major house fire in Providence early Wednesday morning.

It broke out around 1 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Althea and Sorrento Streets in the city’s West End.

Crews have extinguished most of the visible flames at this home as they continue to set up additional hoses. Still attacking from the exterior. No word on the condition of any possible occupants. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/GNTFq8PdzX — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) September 11, 2019

No immediate word if there were any injuries, or what may have caused the fire.

