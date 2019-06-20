Firefighter injured in Providence fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Flames ripped through a three-story building on Chalkstone Avenue Wednesday night.

According to Providence Battalion Chief Stephen Capracotta, crews responded to the scene for reports of smoke coming from the building.

When they arrived, they found smoke on the first floor but couldn’t tell where it was coming from. Capracotta said they discovered the fire on the second floor, which was quickly spreading to the third floor and the loft.

Capracotta said the fire was brought under control quickly. The building sustained heavy smoke, water and fire damage.

One firefighter was injured and transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. It’s unclear the extent of the firefighter’s injuries at this time.

According to Capracotta, the building seems to be home to two businesses, one of which appears to be a barber shop. He said they’re still trying to determine what the building is being utilized for.

Capracotta said they believe only one person was inside the building at the time of the fire. The cause remains under investigation.