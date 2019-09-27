Fired Providence tax assessor claims ‘unethical, unprofessional, and punitive’ treatment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The man who was quietly fired as Providence’s tax assessor over the summer is now speaking out about his termination, and says he is considering legal action against the city.

Thaddeus “Ted” Jankowski, who was hired last year to replace another fired tax assessor, claims his firing was “unethical, unprofessional and punitive.”

Jankowski was fired by the city in July, the same week tax bills were being sent out. His termination was not announced, and only came to light after the city announced a new tax assessor had been hired three months later.

Two weeks after his firing was reported by Target 12, Jankowski released a lengthy statement Thursday claiming his termination “stymied” reform efforts, including his ongoing attempts to let homeowners appeal their tax assessments online.

“We were in the middle of a project aimed at putting the entire appeals process online – a major step towards my goal of eliminating paper and creating new efficiencies – when I was inexplicably let go,” Jankowski said.

City spokesperson Emily Crowell said efforts to put the appeals process online actually started before Jankowski’s tenure. She acknowledged that the project “went live” under Jankowski, but said the system had to be taken down because it had technical problems.

It is not currently possible to appeal tax assessments online, Crowell said, adding that the system is still being worked on.

Jankowski claims he was notified by Human Resources of his firing on July 12, and was not given any reason other than “that the finance director no longer wanted me to serve.” The city has not said why Jankowski was fired.

He also claims the city is fighting his efforts to get unemployment benefits. He showed Target 12 a copy of his appeal with the state Department of Labor and Training to acquire the benefits.

Crowell said she could not comment on personnel matters, including the unemployment issue.

Jankowski said he is considering legal action, writing in an email: “You cannot treat a professional person so callously and not expect repercussion.”

Elyse Paré has been hired as the new tax assessor. According to the city, she is the first woman to hold the position.

“Elyse’s vast valuation experience and professional accomplishments demonstrate that she is well prepared for the duties of assessor,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said. “I look forward to working with her to advance Providence.”

Paré was most recently the tax assessor in Woonsocket, according to the press release announcing her hiring, and previously worked as the deputy tax assessor in Providence.

