PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters are working feverishly to knock down a fire that broke out inside a Providence triple-decker Friday afternoon.

12 News saw smoke billowing from the Balcom Street building and flames shooting from the charred roof.

2 alarm fire in a triple decker home on Balcom St in Providence. Firefighters had to evacuate the home before completing a complete search of each floor due to the intensity of the flames. They’re now using ladder trucks and handheld hoses to pour water into the home. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/3o7iZMNx30 — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) January 5, 2024

It’s unclear whether anyone has been injured or if the building is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.