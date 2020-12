PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters spent nearly an hour knocking down a fire that ignited inside of a triple-decker home in Providence Wednesday evening.

Crews responded to the home, located on Douglas Avenue, around 5 p.m.

Heavy flames and smoke were seen pouring from the roof of the building.

The American Red Cross said six adults have been displaced by the fire.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured.