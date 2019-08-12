Fire investigation underway in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Providence early Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to Fairmount Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood just before 4 a.m.

The Red Cross is helping the family that includes two adults and three children.

According to Jonathan Sandstrom of the Red Cross, “the Red Cross is also providing comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant; shaving supplies and other items a resident might need when suddenly displaced from their home by a fire.”

Those affected are expected to connect with Red Cross caseworkers in the coming days to work on a longer-term recovery plan.

According to Sandstrom, “a recovery envelope containing information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup; notification of important contacts; dealing with damaged items and more was provided.”

No injuries have been reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire which remains under investigation.

Eyewitness News will bring you more information as soon as it comes into our newsroom.