Fire in Providence sends 2 to hospital for smoke inhalation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters responded to a fire in Providence on Friday that sent two people to the hospital.

Crews arrived at the California Avenue home after 1 a.m. to heavy flames on the first floor. It took approximately 45 minutes to knock down the fire, according to Providence Fire Battalion Chief Edward Dwyer.

Four people were inside of the home at the time, but were able to get out on their own. One woman and one man were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, Dwyer said.

The Red Cross say they will assist the residents, but the house is said to not be a total loss.