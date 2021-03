PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Part of downtown Providence is caked in ice after a fire hydrant burst in the frigid temperatures overnight.

In addition to the wind, a fire hydrant broke on West Clifford Street spraying water everywhere in the area.

That water is now frozen to trees, fences and is covering the street.

Providence water was called to the scene to fix the problem.

Those traveling in the area are advised to use caution.