Fire forces 3 from Providence home just days before Christmas

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence fire officials say a Newbury Street home won’t be able to be occupied this Christmas after a fire broke out late Sunday night.

Providence Fire Battalion Chief Paul Picozzi told Eyewitness News the department received 911 calls for a reported house fire on Newbury Street around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, and the first crews arrived in under five minutes.

Video sent to Eyewitness News shows a neighbor’s view of the flames from the next street over.

Picozzi says there was heavy fire on the third floor and it went through the roof. After making an initial attack, crews searched the home for anyone still inside, but Picozzi says everyone had made it out safely.

Though the fire went through the roof, the home’s skylights were able to be utilized to vent the home, instead of cutting holes.

Overnight, crews could be seen covering the skylights and windows to protect the home from weather damage. Though this made it easier for crews, Picozzi said there were some challenges getting water to the home, which sits on a dead-end street.

“We usually like to come in from different directions, which we weren’t able to do here, but this is a very experienced crew, and they were able to get up there, do a search, and knock the fire down rather quickly,” Picozzi said.

Despite quick work by the fire department, fire officials told Eyewitness News ​no one can live in the home right now. The Red Cross told Eyewitness News it is assisting three adults who lived in the home.

“There is significant damage to the third floor, with water damage to the first and second and the power is terminated by National Grid,” Picozzi said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.