PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire destroyed a large RV parked behind the Fall River Pawnbrokers on Elmwood Avenue on Saturday.

Crews arrived to find the vehicle fully engulfed around 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses told 12 News, they could see black smoke billowing high into the air, visible to surrounding neighborhoods.

Elmwood Avenue was briefly shut down and traffic was diverted while crews put out the fire.

The scene cleared about an hour later. There’s no word on how the fire started.