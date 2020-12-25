Fire destroys Providence building of fraternal organization

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire destroyed the Prince Hall Masonic Temple in Providence.

The Eddy Street building caught fire on Christmas morning.

The fire reignited at around 5 p.m. Friday night.

The building belongs to the Prince Hall fraternal organization, which is active in the local community.

“I was just there yesterday supporting their annual Christmas toy giveaway.” said Providence City Councilman Pedro Espinal, “This is such a loss for my community.”

“The Prince Hall Masonic Temple in South Providence is a landmark institution that has done so much to support our City through the years.” Providence City Council President Sabina Matos said in a statement Friday, “Just recently holding food and toy drives for community members in honor of the Christmas season.” 

Councilman Espinal added, “I join the chorus of voices offering my sympathies and will do all I can to help them rebuild so that they can continue in service to each other and the community.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/24/2020: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community