Fire damages clubhouse at Providence golf course

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Firefighters rushed to Button Hole Golf Course Wednesday morning as flames erupted from one of its clubhouses.

An Eyewitness News crew on scene saw smoke coming from the peak of the clubhouse’s roof.

The fire was ultimately extinguished, however, the building sustained severe damage.

The city’s building inspector was called to the site to check out the structure, according to Providence Police spokeswoman Lindsay Lague.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Button Hole posted on its Facebook page that the golf course will be closed until future notice because of the fire.