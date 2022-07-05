PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence apartment building was evacuated early Tuesday morning after a vacant unit caught fire.

Deputy Assistant Chief Steve Capracotta told 12 News there was a report of smoke coming from the Shiloh Street building around 4:30 a.m. and crews arrived to find flames up in the attic area.

Despite some initial difficulties due to the compactness of the neighborhood, Capracotta said firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes, adding that it was mostly contained to the roof area.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called in to help an adult and a child who lived in an adjacent apartment, according to Capracotta. Their unit sustained water damage and crews had to shut off the power to it.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated.