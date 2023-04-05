PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out inside a Providence apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Providence Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Craig Grantham told 12 News firefighters rushed to the Benefit Street apartment building around 12:30 p.m. and found flames shooting from the third floor.

Manuela Beyer was inside her apartment when the fire alarm started going off.

“I didn’t think much about it,” she said. “Then [the firefighters] came and banged on the door and the smoke was just pouring in my window.”

Beyer said she’s lived in the building for 18 years and fears her cat may have died.

“I am very nervous,” Beyer said. “I’m scared to go upstairs and find her dead, you know? It’s a scary thought. I tried to call her and she would not come out.”

No one was injured. Grantham said the person who lived in the apartment where the fire started wasn’t home at the time.

It’s unclear at this time how many residents have been displaced, though several units sustained smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.