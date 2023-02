PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters were called to a house fire in Providence just after 11 p.m. Monday night.

Assistant Deputy Chief Kevin Jutras told 12 News crews had to cut a hole in the roof of the Smith Street home to control the smoke and ventilation.

The first floor had significant damage, Jutras added.

No injuries were reported but one pet cat is unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.