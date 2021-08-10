Fire breaks out at Brown University dining hall

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Providence firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that broke out at one of Brown University’s cafeterias Tuesday morning.

Officials told 12 News they got a call shortly after 7 a.m. for a fire in the dining hall at the corner of Thayer and George streets.

Firefighters say they found a light haze in the building and a small fire in the main freezer downstairs.

Everyone inside the building got out on their own, and no injuries were reported.

Officials say the freezer had minor damage.

The fire remains under investigation, though firefighters tell 12 News it doesn’t appear suspicious.