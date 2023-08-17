PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Riverwalk project creating a scenic pathway from 195 District Park to Point Street is complete, the city announced Thursday.

The project has reportedly been in the works for the last 20 years. The final 820-foot section features a footbridge, landscaping and 1,800 newly-planted trees.

The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission partnered with Wexford Science & Technology LLC on the project and contributed a combined $2.1 million in funding to the larger Urban Coastal Greenway project.

“Completing the Providence Riverwalk is a prime example of how we’re partnering with municipal leaders and organizations to create vibrant, walkable downtown cities in which to live and work,” Gov. Dan McKee said.