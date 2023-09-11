PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have charged two men in connection with an early morning stabbing in Providence Monday.

It all started around 2:30 a.m. when a man spotted his ex-girlfriend inside a club on Pocasset Street, according to police.

Police said the man walked up to her and “violently grabbed her by the arm and wanted to fight her new boyfriend.”

The pair were separated by security “several times,” according to police, before the man’s ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend left the club.

The man ended up following the couple home, where police said a fight ensued between him and his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

Police said the man defended himself using pepper spray before his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend stabbed him in the forearm. The man suffered a small cut from the stabbing, according to police.

12 News was there as officers searched through a nearby dumpster and pickup truck. Both men, who have not been identified, were taken into custody.

The man who followed the couple home has been charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault. His ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend has been charged with felony assault.