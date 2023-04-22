PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people are climbing to the top of the Omni Hotel in Providence Saturday morning, raising money for a good cause.

Participants for the “Fight For Air Climb” will climb the 348 steps to the top of the building, all to benefit the American Lung Association.

At last check, the event has raised more than $100,000 that will go to support research, advocacy and education for those with lung diseases and lung cancer.

If you would like to learn more about the organization or to donate, you can click here.