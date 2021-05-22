‘Fight for Air Climb’ raises over $78,000 for American Lung Association

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 13th annual Fight for Air Climb Providence Saturday morning where participants climbed steps to help raise money for the the American Lung Association.

For the first time, the event was held outdoors, at Pierce Memorial Stadium in East Providence.

As part of the organizations Climb Safe Commitment, that included spatial distancing, health screenings, sanitation protocols and people wearing face masks.

The event also featured a Climb21 Challenge, where people were asked for the 21 days leading up to today, to use the Fight for Air Climb app and virtually ascend famous landmarks across the world, including the Eiffel Tower, Grand Canyon and Burj Khalifa.

“The Fight for Air Climb is a treasured community event in Providence and we are excited to see it evolve and expand this year, by moving it outside and online,” said Karen Whitefield, executive director for the Lung Association in Rhode Island.

“Our mission to improve lung health and air quality through education, research, and advocacy has never been more important than it is today and we are simply willing to do whatever it takes to advance that mission and improve people’s lives, while keeping our community safe and healthy during this challenging time.”

So far, the event has raised over $78,000.