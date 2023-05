EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fiery crash on I-195 East in East Providence disrupted the morning commute on Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. near Exit 1D (Broadway).

The right two lanes were temporarily closed but have since been reopened, according to the R.I. Department of Transportation.

No word on any injuries or what caused the crash.

Caught on camera: A car fire on I-195 East near the Broadway exit in East Providence. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/9xC7Q01pjC — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) May 31, 2023