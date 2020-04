PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A person was hospitalized after an SUV fleeing from police crashed early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

According to Providence Fire Dispatch, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Eddy Street and Potters Avenue.

Officials say the SUV was fleeing from police when it crashed into a building and caught fire.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Providence Police for more information.