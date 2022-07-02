PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse R.I. more than $3 million for temporary hospital facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $3,076,350 Public Assistance grant will go to the Department of Administration for contracting to set up and operate three alternative hospital sites totaling almost 1,400 hospital beds that provided treatment to COVID-19 patients between July and October 2021.

The three sites, the Convention Center, the former Citizens Bank Call Center in Cranston, and the former Lowe’s, in Quonset, took in more than 4,000 patients.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the State of Rhode Island with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.