PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Brockton man who was locked away for a crime he didn’t commit can finally close that chapter of his life.

Paul Courteau, 64, who was wrongfully convicted of armed robbery back in 1981 and served 15 years in prison, was awarded over half a million dollars in restitution on Thursday.

Thanks to a new law that passed last year, anyone who’s been wrongfully convicted of a crime can receive $50,000 from the state for each year they spent in jail. Courteau is the first beneficiary of this restitution.

Courteau, who was released on parole in 1994, received a grand total of $557,945 for his time behind bars.

“I’m feeling like a million dollars,” Courteau said with a smile.

He also said it’s time for the justice system to take a closer look at who they’re putting away.

“Travesties of justice, you don’t get anything back after they happen,” he said. “When they happen afterward … I’m grateful now, but for the years that I suffered and my family suffered and all of the other people that have been wrongfully convicted suffered, it’s just horrific.”

Courteau said he plans to spend the money on opening up a youth home in Brockton, but not before he takes a vacation.