Federal Hill standoff suspect was out on bail after September shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man at the center of a police standoff that shut down a portion of Federal Hill faced a judge on Friday.

Prosecutors allege Timothy Desjardins pointed a gun at two Providence police officers before barricading himself inside an Atwells Avenue barbershop Thursday afternoon.

Desjardins showed little emotion in court as he was arraigned on five felony charges: two counts each of assault and battery and using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and one count of carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit.

Story continues below video.

Police said the patrol officers approached Desjardins after seeing him with the firearm, which violated the terms of his bail set just a few weeks before.

Desjardins was arrested and charged with shooting another man in the head down the street from where the standoff took place. The victim survived, according to police.

After Desjardins locked himself inside the building, police set up a perimeter, called the SWAT team in for backup and evacuated area homes and businesses.

“It looked like a war. It really did,” said Tim Sherman, who was working across the street at the time.

Sherman said negotiators came into his shop to call Desjardins, who was reportedly threatening violence against police and himself.

“They wanted us to evacuate but we couldn’t leave out our front door,” Sherman recalled. “I have a little wall behind here, so I was staying behind the wall the whole time. Beginning, middle and end, it was pretty unbelievable.”

After about two hours, the negotiators convinced Desjardins to surrender and he came out with his hands up, ending the standoff that had the whole neighborhood on edge.

Story continues below video.

Police said they found a revolver and almost 200 rounds of ammunition inside the barbershop.

Court records show that along with the September shooting, there are other open cases against Desjardins with charges including disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended license.

Desjardins was ordered held for violating the terms of his bail. He’s due back in court next week for a status conference.