Federal Hill murder suspects ordered held without bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men charged with attacking and killing a North Providence man outside a Federal Hill nightclub will remain behind bars for the time being.

Daniel Garcia, 29, and Dayquon Stevens, 27, were arraigned Monday on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the June 30 death of Stephen Cabral, 28. Both men were ordered held without bail, and bail hearings were scheduled for July 22.

According to police, Cabral got into an argument with a group of people after he and his friends left Club Seven on Spruce Street around 2 a.m. The verbal exchange became physical, then turned deadly.

Police say Cabral was punched, kicked and stabbed by Garcia, Stevens and other members of the group. He later died at the hospital. According to Major David Lapatin, police are now looking for six additional suspects.

Club Seven was temporarily closed following the homicide and it’s now in jeopardy of losing its license. The city’s Board of Licenses is expected to take up the case on Wednesday.

While law enforcement and Cabral’s family are calling for Club Seven’s closure, an attorney representing the nightclub says nothing happened inside the club to raise any red flags and the focus should be on the suspects.

“You want to try and convict the business, but the business didn’t commit the crime,” attorney Nick Hemond said.

Club Seven was also temporarily closed in May after two people were shot and wounded on Spruce Street. It was initially believed that the nightclub was involved but once a link could not be established, an order to increase security was dismissed.

Records show the nightclub has been fined more than $20,000 for various violations since 2010, when it was operating under a different name.