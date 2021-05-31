Federal court clerk’s office in Providence reopening

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The clerk’s office at federal court in Providence is scheduled to reopen to the public on a limited basis this week.

The office in a statement says it will be open for in-person filings and inquiries from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The staff has been fully vaccinated, but visitors will still be required to have their temperature taken with a contactless thermometer; answer health screening questions; and wear a mask.

The court will continue to conduct proceedings in eligible criminal and petit offense cases by video or telephone conference.