Federal child porn charges brought against Providence priest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence priest is due to face a judge Wednesday afternoon on federal child pornography charges.

Father James Jackson, 66, has been in custody since his arrest on Saturday.

A criminal complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court charges Jackson with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

The accompanying affidavit revealed the investigation began on Sept. 4 after East Providence police and the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified an IP address sharing files of “child sexual abuse materials” through a peer-to-peer network. The IP address was linked to St. Mary’s Church on Broadway, police said, and further observation showed additional video files were shared in the weeks that followed.

On Oct. 30, police executed a search warrant at the church’s rectory where they encountered Jackson, who was serving as pastor at the time. The affidavit says investigators found hundreds of images and videos of child phonography on a hard drive owned by Jackson, giving them probable cause to arrest him.

Jackson was charged by state police with possession of child pornography, transfer of child pornography, and child erotica prohibited, which are in addition to the federal charges filed this week.

According to the Diocese of Providence, Jackson has been “prohibited from the sacred ministry and the exercise of the office of pastor” by Bishop Thomas Tobin.

Tobin said the Diocese is figuring out how to address the situation both “pastorally and canonically,” adding that different priests will fill in at St. Mary’s for the time being.

Jackson was assigned to the church in August and the Diocese said a background check was conducted, which didn’t present any concerns.

The Denver Post reports that Jackson worked at a church in Littleton, Colorado, for 15 years prior to moving to Rhode Island. A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Denver said Jackson also passed a background check there and no allegations of misconduct were brought against him during his time there.