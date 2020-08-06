FBI offering up to $10K for info on Providence cruiser arson, searching for persons of interest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the people who vandalized and torched a police cruiser outside the Providence Place Mall back in June.

The incident occurred during a riot that erupted outside the mall. What appeared to begin as a protest quickly devolved into violence when people began storming the mall, damaging city property and looting nearby businesses.

Outside the mall, officers were overtaken by a group of people throwing rocks, bottles and other objects at them, the FBI said. Shortly thereafter, people surrounded the cruiser and began vandalizing it, breaking its windows and ultimately setting it on fire.

Detectives are also looking speak with two men who were seen in the area around the time the cruiser was vandalized. Police believe the men may have information relevant to the ongoing investigation.

Help @FBIBoston @ProvidenceRIPD @RIStatePolice by watching this video. These men may have knowledge about the arson of a Providence Police cruiser on 6/1/20. Up to $10K reward. If you have info, call 857-386-2000 or submit a tip to https://t.co/48YS0b0hkh. https://t.co/IfXs7C0fYv pic.twitter.com/hr9cn5rhO5 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) August 6, 2020

The FBI opened an investigation into the violent and destructive night soon after it happened. Police have already arrested a 21-year-old Warwick woman who was captured on video jumping on top of the police cruiser moments before it was set on fire. Detectives have also identified two potential suspects in the arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 857-386-2000 or submit a tip online.