FBI investigating violent riot in Providence

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The FBI Boston Division is looking for the public to submit photos or videos from the riot that took place in Providence on June 1.

The agency took to social media Monday asking for images that captured individuals engaged in criminal behavior.

The demonstration in Providence last Monday night was protesting police brutality, but quickly devolved into violence. Businesses in that area were looted and damaged, and a police cruiser was set on fire.

Police said 65 people were arrested following that riot.

Governor Gina Raimondo said the protesters and those rioting were not the same group. She commented on the FBI investigation in her Monday briefing.

“We are working with the FBI, working with our Attorney General, State Police, collaborating with other state police and Attorney Generals and U.S. Attorney,” Raimondo said. “We have made a handful arrests, we will continue to make arrests the more we learn but we don’t know yet exactly who did it.”

The FBI said they are committed to apprehending and charging “violent instigators who are exploiting peaceful protests.”

To submit information, photos or videos, visit the FBI’s website fbi.gov/violence or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324).

