PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence business that specializes in catalytic converter recycling is under federal investigation, according to the FBI.

Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Boston office, said Thursday that agents are conducting a court-authorized search at Accurate Converter on Branch Avenue.

12 News crews observed agents on scene, along with Providence police. An FBI agent was seen operating a forklift hauling a cardboard box full of metal objects.

The FBI declined to comment on the nature of the investigation, but said there is no threat to public safety.

Accurate Converter CEO Brian Tetreault told 12 News he doesn’t know why the FBI is investigating the company and declined to provide further comment.

In the fall, Target 12 reported Accurate Converter received a warning after police said a catalytic converter they purchased had been stolen from a Warwick business.

Police said the business violated a city ordinance requiring buyers to get proof of ownership and other documents before purchasing a catalytic converter. The ordinance was aimed at cracking down on the rise in stolen converters.

Tetreault told Target 12 at the time he was unaware of the city ordinance, and would follow it from then on. Police Captain Alyssa DeAndrade said Thursday the licensing bureau has not revisited Accurate Converter since then.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.